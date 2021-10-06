Inflation and the Default Compound Virus Worry Asian Markets.

Asian markets fell again on Wednesday, despite a good lead from Wall Street, as continued concerns about a number of issues including increasing inflation, tighter monetary policy, a possible US government default, and the ever-present threat of the Delta variant outweighed a strong lead from Wall Street.

The more than a year-long advance in equities has hit a snag in recent months, as supply chain issues and a surge in energy prices due to increased demand have resulted in a continuous rise in inflation.

This has increased pressure on central banks around the world to gradually phase out the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place last year to combat the pandemic’s effects, which have been critical to the global economy’s and markets’ recovery.

And investors aren’t happy, with some predicting stagflation as a result of persistently high prices paired with evidence that global growth is weakening.

The Federal Reserve is largely expected to declare shortly that it would begin reducing its enormous bond-buying program, with interest rates potentially rising as early as next year, while other central banks have hinted at or actually taken action.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand joined the banks of South Korea and Norway in raising interest rates for the first time in seven years on Wednesday.

A positive research that showed a better-than-expected improvement in the US services sector in September bolstered the case for the Fed to intervene.

“The survey revealed that business activity and new orders rose at a solid pace in September, indicating the US economy’s solid resilience despite the Delta Covid wave and supporting the view that the Fed will likely announce a… tapering plan at its next meeting early in November,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The three major indexes on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, the day after a severe sell-off, but Asia was unable to follow suit.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul all declined by roughly 1%, with Sydney, Wellington, and Taipei following suit.

Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta all saw increases. Shanghai was closed for the holiday until Friday.

There were also forewarnings of further turbulence to come.

“We’ve entered a period of kind of a mini-cycle in the US for the last five or six months when you’ve got a changing Fed regime, and we’re at the extended end of a recovery,” Kieran Calder, of Union Bancaire Privee, told Bloomberg Television.

“It exposes the market to risk. Brief News from Washington Newsday.