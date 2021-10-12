Inflation and energy scarcity concerns are weighing on Asian markets.

Investors became increasingly concerned about a growing oil problem, rising prices, signs of a global downturn, and the end of central bank financial support as Asian markets fell Tuesday.

China’s continued crackdown on the private sector, as well as the country’s property behemoth Evergrande’s debt troubles, dampened mood.

In recent weeks, world markets have been under pressure as economies reopen and supply chain snarls drive up inflation, with a rise in commodity prices a prominent reason.

The release of inflation data in the United States and China this week has everyone’s attention, with expectations for multi-high numbers that will put pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve has already indicated that it will begin tapering its massive bond-buying program by the end of the year in order to keep prices under control and prevent the economy from overheating.

While the move has been widely anticipated for some time, persistently strong inflation is raising the chances of interest rate hikes as early as next year.

While the Bank of England appears to be on the verge of raising borrowing costs, New Zealand and South Korea have already done so.

The impetus to raise comes as energy prices soar to multi-year or record highs as demand rises ahead of the northern hemisphere winter, but supplies remain constrained due to pandemic lockdowns.

The problem is affecting countries all over the world, raising fears of a global fuel shortage. WTI oil is at a seven-year high, while Chinese coal prices are at an all-time high. WTI and Brent were marginally down on Tuesday, while some analysts believe they might exceed $100 by the end of the year.

“Stocks are underperforming as investors become concerned that there will be no quick remedies for the building energy problem and inflationary pressures,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

“The balance of the year will be dominated by inflation and the lingering supply chain concerns, which appear to be here to stay for at least another couple of quarters.”

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Wellington were all in negative territory, owing to profit-taking following recent increases. However, Manila and Jakarta defied the trend.

"The surge in energy prices is fueling concerns that the transient lift in inflation observed in the wake of," said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.