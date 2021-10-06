Inflation and default fears compound virus fears, sending markets lower.

Wednesday, Asian and European markets tumbled as Wall Street’s solid lead was overshadowed by concerns about increasing inflation and stricter monetary policy, as well of a possible US government default and a Delta coronavirus type.

The more than a year-long advance in equities has hit a snag in recent months, as supply chain issues and a surge in energy prices due to increased demand have resulted in a continuous rise in inflation.

This has increased pressure on central banks around the world to gradually phase out the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place last year to combat the pandemic’s effects, which have been critical to the global economy’s and markets’ recovery.

And investors aren’t happy, with some predicting stagflation as a result of persistently high prices paired with evidence that global growth is weakening.

The Federal Reserve of the United States is largely expected to announce shortly that it would begin reducing its enormous bond-buying program, with interest rates possibly rising as early as next year.

Other central banks have also hinted at or taken action in the near future.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand joined the banks of South Korea and Norway in raising interest rates for the first time in seven years on Wednesday.

A positive research that showed a better-than-expected improvement in the US services sector in September bolstered the case for the Fed to intervene.

“The survey revealed that business activity and new orders rose at a solid pace in September, indicating the US economy’s solid resilience despite the Delta Covid wave and supporting the view that the Fed will likely announce a… tapering plan at its next meeting early in November,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The three main indexes on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, a day after a severe sell-off, but Asia was unable to follow suit.

Tokyo was down for the eighth session in a row, while Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Taipei were also down.

Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta, on the other hand, saw gains. Shanghai was closed for the holiday until Friday.

In morning trade, London, Paris, and Frankfurt were all in the red, while US futures were also down.

There were forewarnings that additional changes were on the way.

“We’ve been in a kind of mini-cycle in the US for the last five or six months, where you’ve got a changing Fed regime, and we’re at the extended end of a recovery,” Kieran Calder, of Union, says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.