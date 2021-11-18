Inflation and Covid Concerns Drive Stocks Lower.

On Thursday, stock markets were generally lower as investors remained cautious due to concerns about rising prices and a revival of the coronavirus epidemic.

The DAX index in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris both ended the day lower after setting fresh highs earlier in the day. London was also experiencing difficulties.

At lunchtime on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent.

Asian stocks ended the day with a loss.

“I think we’re in a bit of a wait-and-see mode right now,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, told AFP.

Markets are considering the potential “downside risks” of a variety of concerns, from high energy prices to central bank interest rate choices to growing Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe, after a successful earnings season, Erlam added.

“It appears that the markets are apprehensive and cautious,” he remarked.

“There appears to have been a risk-off mindset since mid-morning,” said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com.

“A lot of chopping around the all-time highs in the US and Europe as we approach the end of earnings season, some mixed earnings reports, and a lack of new bullish catalysts,” he said.

After plummeting to $1.1264 on Wednesday, the European single currency moved up to $1.1264, its lowest level since July 2020.

On Thursday, oil prices fell to one-month lows due to concerns about weaker demand.

Inflation has soared over the world, sparking fears that central banks will hike interest rates sooner than predicted to avoid overheating economies.

However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated this week that the ECB does not intend to hike interest rates next year, in contrast to the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve, which are both expected to tighten rates far sooner.

While eurozone inflation is likely to set a new high in November, it is expected to fall throughout the course of next year, according to a senior ECB policymaker.

“Asia finished mainly lower, while Europe is slow amid ongoing supply chain concerns and inflation pressures,” according to Schwab analysts.

Inflation in the United Kingdom is nearing a decade high, while inflation in Canada is at an 18-year high, according to data released on Wednesday.

This comes just a week after it was revealed that US inflation had reached its highest level since 1990.

Investors are concerned that huge monetary stimulus, along with rising post-lockdown demand and supply-chain snarl-ups, could drive consumer prices even higher.

New data from the United States revealed a very tiny drop in new unemployment claims last week, which was unsurprising. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.