Indy Autonomous Cars Prepare For Race At 150 MPH Without A Driver

On Saturday, there will be vehicles but no drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as racing teams celebrate a major milestone in autonomous vehicle development.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), a $1 million tournament aimed at proving “autonomous technology can perform in harsh conditions,” will feature nine single-seaters, according to Paul Mitchell, CEO of co-organizer Energy Systems Network (ESN).

The cars will not race at the same time on the “Brickyard” circuit, but rather one after the other, with the winner determined by the fastest time over two full-speed laps.

Students from all across the world make up the teams. Each group received the same Dallara IL-15 car, which resembles a tiny Formula One car, as well as the same sensors, cameras, GPS, and radars.

On race day, it will be around 40,000 lines of code programmed by each team that will make the difference.

The engine and a powerful computer crammed in the bucket where the driver usually sits are both started by the software.

Only six weeks ago, the MIT-PITT-RW team, the only one built up solely of students with no supervision, received their automobile.

Despite the fact that engineering student Nayana Suvarna, 22, does not yet have a driver’s license, she was grudgingly named team manager.

“I had no idea what car racing was,” she added, smiling, “but I’m becoming a fan.”

In testing, the MIT-PITT-RW car reached 130 km/h (81 mph), but Suvarna believes it can reach 160 km/h on Saturday (100 mph).

Other teams have completed the task far more quickly.

On Thursday, the PoliMOVE team’s car, which is a collaboration between the universities of Alabama and Politecnico di Milano, went past the pits at roughly 250 km/h (155 mph).

The automobile, however, skidded and spun 360 degrees before coming to a rest on the inside lawn.

“It’s a marvel we didn’t crash,” remarked Politecnico professor Sergio Matteo Savaresi.

There was no malfunction; only cold tires and a tiny oversteer were to blame.

“We truly achieved the car’s absolute limit,” said Savaresi, who is in charge of the PoliMOVE squad.

“A professional driver driving at that pace on tires like these would have done the same thing.”

Since 2019, the Robocar, built by Roborace, has held the speed record for an autonomous car, clocking in at 282 km/h (175 mph) on a straight course rather than a circuit.

Since the 1950s, the concept of self-driving automobiles has piqued people's interest, but the technology required to make it a reality has remained elusive.