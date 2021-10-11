Industries are pleading with the UK government to intervene in the recent increase in gas prices.

On Monday, Britain’s energy-hungry steel, chemical, and glass industries urged the government to intervene as wholesale gas prices continue to rise, raising production costs.

“We consume a large lot of energy,” Gareth Stace, the general director of UK Steel, a trade organisation, told Times Radio. “In terms of electricity, we use the equivalent of 850,000 households; in terms of gas, we use the equivalent of 400,000 homes.”

He expressed fear that growing energy costs could lead to a steel shortage.

Factories are already being compelled to halt production, and they may be forced to do so for longer periods of time, he noted.

“Whenever energy prices increase, as they have recently,” he remarked, “it strikes us extremely hard.”

“Any profits we could have made — because the steel sector is doing well globally right now — are completely wiped away right now with these ridiculous rates.”

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, has stated that he is working with the sectors to develop relief solutions, and that he met with business representatives on Friday.

Industry executives, on the other hand, called for swifter action on Monday.

Dave Dalton, the chief executive of industry association British Glass, told BBC radio, “We need quick action.”

The Friday encounter with Kwarteng, on the other hand, he downplayed, saying it was “very much an introduction one.”

Stace of UK Steel believes that if the government can “supply us with a specific amount of capacity at a competitive price in the short term, that will get us over this energy issue now,” it will be able to “get us over this energy crisis now.”

Another option is to lower compulsory charges, which he claims impose a greater burden on British businesses than on their counterparts.

Kwarteng told Sky News on Sunday that he couldn’t promise anything just yet, but that the administration was “totally focused on solving this problem.”

“Our objective is to guarantee that prices are handled and energy supplies are maintained,” his department said in a statement on Monday.

The gas crisis forced CF Industries, the UK’s largest carbon dioxide generator, to close two plants in late September.

Because the gas is used to cool food and in abattoirs, it put food supply at risk.

The government agreed to pay millions of pounds to restart production and announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with industries, notably the food industry, to assure CO2 supplies.

Rising wholesale gas prices are also causing concern among British consumers about their heating bills in the coming winter months.

The energy price cap, which safeguards customers, was recently raised by 12% and could be raised further.