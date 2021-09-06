Industrial Orders in Germany are at an all-time high.

Official figures released Monday indicated that German industrial orders increased to a record high in July, as the sector maintained its robust recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to federal statistics agency Destatis, the indicator increased 3.4 percent from the previous month to achieve its “highest level since the commencement of the time series in 1991,” when it began after Germany’s reunification.

When compared to July of last year, when the consequences of pandemic-related shutdowns were still being felt, orders were up 24.4 percent.

Orders were up 15.7 percent in February 2020 compared to February 2019, the month when pandemic limitations were introduced in Germany, according to the agency.

The last high point occurred in December 2017, far before the outbreak of the epidemic.

The increase in the indicator was fueled by international orders. In comparison to the previous month, these were up 8.0 percent, while domestic orders were down 2.5 percent.

Despite global shortages of components such as semiconductors, lumber, and plastics, which limited production in vital areas for the German economy, the record was set.

Due to a shortage of computer chips, a critical component in both conventional and electric vehicles, carmakers such as Volkswagen have reduced production of their vehicles.

According to LBBW bank economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch, the result was a “pleasant surprise.”

“The entire world wants German goods, but Germany cannot deliver,” Niklasch remarked, referring to the stark gap between global and local demand.