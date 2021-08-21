Indonesia’s ‘YouTube Village’ is reliant on local video stars.

Siswanto was a down-on-his-luck mechanic until his unlikely switch to internet videos transformed his neighbors into celebrities and catapulted his impoverished agricultural village into the spotlight as Indonesia’s “YouTube Village.”

The rags-to-riches story begins four years ago, when he was struggling to keep his car shop in Kasegeran afloat — a small village in Java that most Indonesians would struggle to locate on a map.

He was cash-strapped and in need of extra revenue to feed his growing family, but side jobs like salvaging rubbish and soybean farming weren’t enough to make ends meet.

After viewing a TV show about an Indonesian influencer who made a lot of money through internet videos, Siswanto decided to try releasing short comedy routines over Kasegeran’s slow Internet connection.

“But no one was watching them, so I stopped,” said the 38-year-old, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.

He decided it wasn’t his “destiny to earn a career” that way until he was unable to repair a customer’s expensive motorcycle and went to YouTube videos for assistance.

“I couldn’t grasp them even as a mechanic,” he told AFP. “They were overly complex.”

Siswanto had an epiphany and decided to create his own easy-to-follow fix-it films.

The mechanic upgraded his phone, which he shared with his pregnant wife, and began filming nonstop.

“I was shaking and talking gibberish,” he recalled of his early videos, but Siswanto had amassed a following of more than two million YouTube followers after only a few years.

He keeps a busy schedule with a tiny editing crew, churning out movies of him repairing bikes or picturesque fishing trips on a nearby river.

Siswanto’s burgeoning business, which he claims can bring in up to 150 million rupiah ($10,000) every month for his family, didn’t go unnoticed in the community for long.

Rumors circulated that the well-heeled mechanic was practicing black magic, and some parents forbade their children from entering his store for fear of being sacrificed to the evil arts.

“So there was a sit-down in the village meeting hall,” Siswanto explained, “and I explained that I have this YouTube business.”

“The majority of them had never heard of it before.”

To back up his tale, he offered free courses, and as a result, at least 30 others in Kasegeran have created their own YouTube channels, some with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Tirwan, a 45-year-old snack vendor who used to make 50,000 rupiah ($3.50) each day selling doughy dumplings known as cilok, was one of them.

He now works as a filmmaker.