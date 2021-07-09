Indonesia, which has been struck by a virus, has received emergency supplies and has tightened its curbs.

Coronavirus-hit Indonesia received much-needed oxygen and protective equipment from Singapore on Friday to help sustain its overburdened healthcare system, as restrictions in many cities were tightened.

Hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of cases are reported every day across the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is being driven by the highly infectious Delta form.

Hospitals are unable to keep up, and many are now denying new patients, leaving hundreds of people to die at home while desperate families look for oxygen tanks to treat the sick.

Singapore delivered supplies to Jakarta on two air force jets, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators, masks, gloves, and gowns, according to the city-foreign state’s ministry.

Another 1,000 ventilators are expected to arrive from Australia on Friday, and Indonesian officials intend to purchase additional oxygen and other supplies.

As hospitals put up makeshift treatment tents in parking lots and physicians and other medical staff get more afflicted, the supplies are desperately needed.

According to the Indonesian Medical Association, about 1,000 Indonesian medical professionals have died from Covid-19, including more than a dozen who had already been completely immunized.

Authorities stated on Friday that medics will receive a third booster shot using the Moderna vaccine, which was developed in the United States.

So far, Indonesia has depended significantly on Sinovac in its vaccine deployment, but the deaths of the doctors have prompted new questions about the Chinese-made vaccine.

Virus victims queued for treatment at a hospital in Surabaya, Indonesia’s hard-hit Java island, as the facility struggled to deal with a scarcity of doctors.

“Many of our own medical professionals are contaminated with Covid-19,” claimed Redita Putri Iriani, a hospital spokeswoman.

“When a patient is discharged, a new one is brought in right away. We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed.”

According to senior minister Airlangga Hartarto, harsher curbs will be applied in 15 more cities starting Monday, as the country’s outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

The limits in Sumatra’s cities, the Indonesian section of Borneo, and Papua will be identical to those imposed earlier this week on Java’s major island and Bali’s tourist hub.

Offices, mosques, parks, retail malls, and restaurants will be closed, and employees would be required to work from home. In the rest of the country, there are fewer limitations in force.

With a population of 270 million people, Indonesia has a total caseload of over 2.4 million people – but testing rates are low, and experts estimate the true number is far higher.