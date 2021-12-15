Inditex reports a record profit as pre-pandemic sales levels are surpassed.

Inditex, the owner of the Zara fast-fashion chain, reported a record third-quarter profit on Wednesday, citing increased in-store sales above pre-pandemic levels.

The company said its net profit for the three months ending in October hit a “all-time high” of 1.23 billion euros ($1.39 billion), up 42 percent from a year earlier.

At the height of the Covid crisis last year, lockdown measures destroyed Inditex’s bottom line, but when economies recovered, buyers returned to stores.

In constant currency terms, in-store sales were up 21% from the same period last year and 10% higher than in 2019, when the epidemic affected the global economy, according to the business.

In a statement, Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla remarked, “These results are very acceptable and highlight once again the solidity of our business model.”

The rebound in revenues will pave the way for Marta Ortega, the company’s founder’s daughter, to take over as chair in April, succeeding Isla, who has held the position since 2011.

H&M, a competitor, reported increasing sales on Wednesday as customers returned to the streets, albeit the 8% increase in the fourth quarter ending November 30 was still below pre-pandemic levels.

Sales for the Swedish conglomerate were 56.8 billion krona (5.5 billion euro), down from 61.7 billion in the same time last year, according to the company.

Inditex’s sales in the first nine months totaled 19.33 billion euros, up 37% year on year but still short of the 19.8 billion euros reported in 2019 before to the pandemic.

The retailer, which has approximately 7,000 locations globally, had a net profit of 2.5 billion euros in the first nine months of its fiscal year, which begins on February 1, 2021.

This is up 273 percent over the same period the previous year, but still falls short of the 2.7 billion euros reported in 2019.

In addition to Zara, the fashion firm controls seven other brands, including the upscale Massimo Dutti and the teen label Stradivarius.