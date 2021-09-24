Indigenous Weavers in Mexico Are Seeking International Recognition.

Indigenous weavers in Mexico’s southern highlands are battling a worldwide fashion business that they claim plunders their creativity and traditions.

The battle has taken on new significance as Mexico commemorates the bicentennial of its independence this month with tributes to indigenous peoples’ resistance to Spanish domination.

Weavers use ancient looms to manufacture fabric blending a range of brilliant colors while sitting on blankets on the ground in the courtyard of Julia Perez’s house in the town of Zinacantan.

The 39-year-old Tzotzil craftswoman explained, “There is a synthesis of our ideas so that our tradition, culture, and materials are not lost.”

“That’s why we usually incorporate it in our designs,” she said of the color and pattern inspiration.

The weavers’ joy belies the difficult and complex nature of their work, which necessitates a high level of dexterity, according to Perez.

After meeting Dulce Martinez de la Rosa and Daniela Gremion, the ladies behind the Fabrica Social (Social Factory) project committed to traditional Mexican art, they have realized the worth of their time and creativity.

Gremion first met Perez over a decade ago, was impressed by her work, and invited her to cooperate.

They’ve been on a path of mutual learning, trust, and friendship since then.

Through training that is more educational than commercial, the women of Zinacantan and other artisans in six Mexican states aspire to improve working conditions and combat business injustices under the Fabrica Social brand.

The weavers put up chairs and a table in the yard, and Gremion starts going over the fundamentals of costs, expenses, and other factors in order to achieve a critical but difficult goal: fair trade.

The artists listen intently and discuss their time and demands, as well as the proper approach to price them.

Gremion, 40, said after the class, “It’s a tool that helps us a lot to arrive at a pricing for a product that is frequently nearly invaluable.”

Indigenous textiles reflect a cultural and historical heritage that is routinely exploited by international fashion firms without consent.

For cultural misappropriation” of indigenous culture, the Mexican government has demanded explanations from designers such as Carolina Herrera of Venezuela and Isabel Marant of France, as well as brands such as Zara, Rapsodia, and Anthropologie.

“It’s not fair that they treat us like way as indigenous people,” Perez remarked.

The exploitation of indigenous heritage by major brands demonstrates the power imbalance between multinational corporations and local producers, which is a remnant of previous "colonial regimes,"