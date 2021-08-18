India’s Midnight Evacuation from Afghanistan is escorted by the Taliban.

A squad of Taliban fighters stood outside the main iron gate of the Indian embassy in Kabul, armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Inside the enclosure, 150 Indian diplomats and nationals were jittery as they watched reports of the Taliban consolidating their grip on the capital, which they had taken without fighting a day before.

Their situation was precarious.

Pakistan has long been the Taliban’s most ardent supporter, relying on the country for “strategic depth” in its never-ending wars – both real and political – with arch-rival India.

India, on the other hand, backed the government that gained power after the Taliban were expelled, earning the extreme Islamist group’s hate and enmity.

However, the Taliban soldiers stationed outside the Indian embassy were there to accompany them to Kabul airport, where a military plane was waiting to transfer them after New Delhi decided to close its mission.

Some of the fighters waved and smiled at the passengers, including an AFP correspondent, as the first of roughly two dozen vehicles pulled out of the embassy late Monday.

One of them led them out of the city’s green zone and onto the major highway leading to the airport.

When the Taliban restricted access to the once well guarded neighborhood after conquering Kabul the day before, the embassy decided to urge them to guide the Indians out.

Before the country’s new leaders assumed full control of the capital, a quarter of the 200 or so persons who had congregated at the foreign embassy had already been flown out of Afghanistan.

“When we were evacuating the second group… we ran with the Taliban, who refused to let us leave the green zone,” a member of Monday’s group claimed.

“We then made contact with the Taliban and requested that they escort our convoy out.”

The huge party hunkered down at the embassy was unnerved when two consecutive promises of an escort failed to materialize during the day, with one official comparing the experience to “house arrest.”

When the cars finally left the compound and began the five-kilometer (three-mile) trek to the airport, it had been dark for several hours.

The five-hour ride went by slowly, with passengers counting down the minutes in fear of an attack.

Unfamiliar checkpoints had been set up, and tens of thousands of people had been displaced by the war.

The Taliban fighters accompanying the Indians at regular intervals.