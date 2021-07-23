India’s Food Delivery Giant Zomato’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) has sparked a frenzy of interest.

Zomato’s stock jumped on its stock market debut on Friday, following a 93.75 billion rupee ($1.3 billion) IPO, the country’s largest this year.

Around 30 Indian companies have declared ambitions to go public this year, garnering billions of dollars in investment despite the fact that many have yet to turn a profit.

Along with rival Swiggy, Zomato, which counts Chinese tycoon Jack Ma’s Ant Group and Uber as backers, leads India’s expanding app-based food-delivery industry.

After its IPO was subscribed 40.38 times at the end of last week, its shares opened at 115 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex Index, 51 percent higher than its issue price.

The stock immediately soared by 80% in the first ten minutes, bringing Zomato’s market capitalization to one trillion rupees.

During the pandemic, India’s economy took a beating, with the country experiencing its worst yearly recession since independence in 1947. Its start-up sector, on the other hand, has been a rare bright light.

Around 20 “unicorns” — companies worth more than a billion dollars – have been founded this year, including half a dozen in four days in April.

Many companies are having difficulty finding qualified personnel, with some even providing incentives such as free motorcycles and tickets to cricket matches to entice candidates.

This year is expected to be the best for IPOs in India. Paytm, a digital payments company funded by Japan’s SoftBank, and Ma are among others expected to join the list.

However, many of the start-ups are losing money.

For example, Zomato, which operates in 525 Indian cities, has yet to break even, reporting a loss of 8.16 billion rupees in the fiscal year that ended in March 2021.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said Friday, “We are going to persistently focus on 10 years out and beyond, and we are not going to change our course for short-term profitability at the expense of the company’s long-term success.”