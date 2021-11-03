India’s Covaxin Jab has been given emergency approval by the WHO.

The World Health Organization authorized an emergency use listing for the India-made Covaxin vaccine on Wednesday, which is likely to enhance the availability of Covid-19 vaccine in low-income nations.

The vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech in India, has a 78 percent efficacy rate after two doses given over a month and is “particularly suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements,” according to the UN body.

Covaxin is the first WHO-approved vaccine that was wholly developed and manufactured in India.

Covaxin uses the more traditional “inactivated” technique that has been used in vaccinations against diseases like polio, seasonal influenza, and rabies for decades, unlike the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which have emerged as leading jabs against Covid-19.

To stimulate the immune response, the method uses a dead version of a disease-causing microbe.

One of the key benefits of such vaccines is that they may be stored more easily than mRNA vaccines, which must be kept at sub-zero temperatures. This makes them easier to distribute, especially in developing nations with limited resources.

According to the company website, Covaxin can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46 degrees Fahrenheit).

India applauded the decision, with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeting that it “allows many Indian nationals to travel and adds to vaccine equity.”

Covaxin joins vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac on the WHO’s list of Covid-19 vaccines.

The WHO’s emergency approval process, which involves a review of clinical trial data, can help vaccines gain international recognition faster.

It also allows other UN organizations and the worldwide Covax program, which aims to immunize individuals in the world’s poorest countries, to utilize them.

India has received 121.2 million doses of Covaxin, accounting for almost 11% of the total.

The vaccine, which was produced by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, was given “emergency permission” in India earlier this year before phase 3 human trials were completed.

Despite doctors and health workers’ criticisms of the lack of data, the corporation and India’s drug authority argued that it was safe to use.

The company claims to have finished phase 3 studies but has yet to release the results. The business claimed an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 patients when it released “pre-print data” in July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the vaccine in March of this year, as part of India’s massive vaccination campaign, which has now reached millions of people. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.