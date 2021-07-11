Indian Farm Workers Are Exploited In Italy For Six Years

Balbir Singh uses the Italian word “macello,” which loosely translates as “mess,” to describe his ordeal, but it is insufficient to portray what the migrant Indian agricultural worker has gone through.

He worked tending cattle in the province of Latina, a rural area south of Rome that is home to tens of thousands of Indian migrant workers like him, for six years in what can only be characterized as slave-like conditions.

Singh told AFP, “I was working 12-13 hours a day, including Sundays, with no holidays, no respite.”

According to him, the farm owner paid him 100 to 150 euros ($120 to $175) each month, or less than 50 cents per hour.

For farm employees, the legal minimum wage is roughly 10 euros per hour.

After asking for help via Facebook and WhatsApp to local Indian community leaders and an Italian rights activist, Singh was apprehended by police on March 17, 2017.

Officers discovered him living in a caravan with no running water, electricity, or gas, and eating leftovers that his boss had either thrown away or fed to hens and pigs.

Singh was forced to wash in the stables with the same hosepipe he used to clean cattle, and he was told not to complain.

“When I found a lawyer who was willing to help me, (the owner) threatened me, saying, ‘I’ll kill you, I’ll dig a hole, throw you in it, and fill it up.’ I saw him with a gun,” he recounted.

Singh claimed that he was beaten up several times and that his identification papers were taken away from him.

Singh is hiding in a hidden place for fear of retaliation from his previous employer, who is on trial for labor abuse.

Singh’s experience is severe, but it fits with a larger picture of migrant farm laborers being exploited in the Agro Pontino – the Pontine Marshes, the plain around Latina – and throughout Italy.

In 2018, the UN’s special rapporteur on modern forms of slavery assessed that over 400,000 agricultural labourers in Italy are at risk of being exploited, with about 100,000 of them potentially facing “inhumane conditions.”

After working a day in the fields in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius, a 27-year-old Mali man fell and died in the southeastern Apulia area last month (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Since the mid-1980s, Indians have had a presence in the Agro Pontino, a key centre for greenhouse gardening, floriculture, and buffalo mozzarella production.

