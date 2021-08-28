India vaccinates ten million people in a single day.

For the first time, India has administered more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccines in a single day, according to officials, as the South Asian superpower prepares for a forecast new surge.

The 10 million barrier was reached on Friday, surpassing the previous daily high of 9.2 million, according to the health ministry. After a devastating coronavirus outbreak in April and May that killed over 200,000 people, the government has been stung by criticism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement as a “momentous success” for the 1.3 billion-strong nation.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Kudos to everyone getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination effort a success.”

The government had hoped to vaccinate 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year, but shortages, administrative complexity, and apprehension have slowed progress. Since the program began in January, just about 15% of people have received two doses.

Since the terrible increase in April-May, when India’s aging health infrastructure was overwhelmed, the country’s daily infection count has declined substantially.

Almost all restrictions on mobility and activity have been eased, despite experts’ warnings that a second wave might hit as soon as next month, when festival season begins.

The daily case count has begun to rise past 40,000, with more than 500 deaths reported on Saturday. Saturday’s total of 46,000 new cases was the highest in two months. A rise in the southern state of Kerala has been attributed for much of the increase.

Three vaccines are now being administered in India: the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, Covaxin from Indian firm Bharat Biotech, and the Russian-made Sputnik V.

So far, the country has recorded 437,370 deaths and more over 32 million illnesses, making it the world’s second-highest after the United States. According to experts, India’s true toll could be more than four times greater due to under-reporting.

