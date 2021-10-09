India repurchases the ailing Air India from the Tata conglomerate.

Tea-to-software The government announced Friday that Indian conglomerate Tata will acquire back Air India, 89 years after it was founded as Tata Air and half a century after it was nationalized.

The 180-billion-rupee ($2.4-billion) deal ends a long process to privatize the massively indebted flag carrier, which the government claims has consumed 1.1 trillion rupees ($14.7 billion) in public funds since 2009.

The airline was created in 1932, with the inaugural flight being piloted by JRD Tata, the company’s namesake chairman, who flew mail and passengers in a single-propeller de Havilland Puss Moth from Karachi to Bombay.

Tata Air advertised Bollywood actresses in their commercials and even commissioned Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali to design its ashtrays at one point.

The airline was nationalized in the 1950s, and the “Maharaja of the Skies” became synonymous with the hopes and goals of the newly sovereign country in the decades that followed.

“Welcome back, Air India,” Tata patriarch chairman emeritus Ratan Tata tweeted on Friday, while adding that “rebuilding” the company “will take some effort.”

Once upon a time, the airline “It has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most distinguished airlines. Tatas will have the chance to reclaim the image and reputation that it had in previous years “he stated

Air India began to struggle in the 1990s with competition from Gulf carriers and no-frills airlines on domestic and international routes, and the company began to accrue massive losses and debts.

Attempts to privatize the corporation by successive Indian governments failed due to the company’s indebtedness and New Delhi’s insistence on keeping a part.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration agreed to take offers for the entire company while keeping some of the airline’s debts in order to sell a slew of state assets.

According to the agreement announced on Friday, Tata would assume around a quarter of Air India’s 615 billion rupees in debt, with the remaining being transferred to a special-purpose company.

The Tata Group, one of India’s largest and oldest corporations, employs more than 800,000 people in more than 100 countries.

Tata owns Jaguar Land Rover, TCS, Tata Steel, as well as interests in chemicals, hospitality, consumer products, and communications, and was founded in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata, the “Father of Indian Industry.”

It has 29 subsidiaries, including software behemoth TCS, Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and others, with a combined market value of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.