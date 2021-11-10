India is sending tens of thousands more troops to Kashmir to quell unrest.

After a succession of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, India has moved hundreds more paramilitary forces into its share of Kashmir, already one of the world’s most militarized zones, officials said Wednesday.

For decades, New Delhi has stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the split Himalayan area, which is also claimed by arch-rival Pakistan and partially controlled by it.

According to Abhiram Pankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), “about 2,500 troops have come and they have been posted all throughout Kashmir valley.”

He stated that more were on their way to the troubled area.

According to a police officer speaking on the condition of anonymity to AFP, over 5,000 more paramilitaries were deployed starting this week, including from India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

Some of the troops are being kept in civilian community halls that have been reinforced with new sandbag bunkers, evoking the early 1990s, when an armed insurgency against Indian rule was at its apex.

Since tens of thousands of people, largely civilians, were slain in the fighting, the revolt has weakened dramatically.

Since last month, a dozen people have been killed in what appear to be targeted assassinations, including police officers, migrant laborers from northern Indian states, and local Sikh and Hindu community members.

The bombings are thought to have been carried out by rebel groups who have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence or merger with Pakistan since 1989.

The Resistance Front, a local rebel group, accused several of those killed of being in the employ of security personnel.

Residents, including children, have been subjected to increased frisk searches by police and paramilitary personnel wearing bulletproof vests and holding automatic guns.

Many additional checkpoints set up in recent weeks across Srinagar’s main city are now surrounded by newly posted troops.

Muslim-majority Since 1947, when India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule, Kashmir has been split between the two countries.

Since August 2019, when New Delhi removed its limited autonomy and placed its share of Kashmir under direct administration, the region has been enraged.