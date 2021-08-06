India has repealed the so-called “tax terrorism” rule that has frightened foreign businesses.

Indian parliament approved the repeal of a tax rule on Friday that allowed for massive retroactive claims, damaged India’s reputation among international investors, and resulted in embarrassing asset seizures from Paris to New York.

The 2012 legislation, branded “tax terrorism” by the then-opposition – now in power – intended to recoup billions of dollars from foreign businesses from previous deals involving Indian assets.

According to reports, this included SAB Miller’s acquisition of Foster’s India in 2013 and Sanofi’s purchase of an Indian vaccine producer in 2014.

Vodafone and Cairn Energy, both from the United Kingdom, successfully disputed the tax allegations in international arbitration courts, but India refused to accept the findings.

This year, Cairn attempted to take properties owned by the Indian government in Paris and Manhattan in an attempt to recoup the $1.2 billion it was due by New Delhi, according to an arbitration panel.

The repeal of the ban, according to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, is “a very welcome omen for international investment.”

“We want to send a message to domestic and international investors that the government believes in tax stability and certainty,” he told reporters.

However, he stressed that India would continue to refuse to recognise tax judgements from international arbitration tribunals (courts that settle international disputes).

Taxation “does not fall under the jurisdiction of international arbitration tribunals… Taxation is a sovereign right, according to Bajaj.

“The relief that the firms would receive within a legislative framework… (comes) from the Indian government, not through arbitral awards.”

The bill was passed by India’s lower house on Friday. The upper house’s approval was regarded as a formality.

According to an unnamed government official quoted by Bloomberg News, India is now set to restore 80 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) in back taxes collected from firms.

However, the firms must drop all legal claims and agree not to sue for damages in the future.

India will not pay any interest on any outstanding debt.

Cairn Energy, whose stock rose nearly 50% on news of the adjustments on Thursday, only said it was “watching the situation.” Vodafone did not respond to requests for comment.

The decision, according to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, will stimulate foreign investment and “make India an investment-friendly place for enterprises all over the world.”