India has issued a warning about potential power shortages.

India may face electricity supply issues in the coming months as a result of coal shortages and a post-pandemic rise in demand, according to a report released Tuesday by the power ministry.

His remarks come as China and Europe grapple with energy issues that are wreaking havoc on global supply networks and driving up costs.

In an interview with the Indian Express, R. K. Singh said, “Normally, demand starts to come down in the second half of October… when (the weather) starts cooling.”

“But it’ll be a toss-up,” Singh said, describing the need for electricity as “tremendous.”

“Demand isn’t going away; it’s only going to get stronger… We’ve increased our customer base by 28.2 million people. “Because the majority of people are lower-middle-class and poor, they buy fans, lamps, and television sets,” he explained.

At the end of September, India’s coal-fired power plants had an average supply of four days, the lowest in years.

More than half of the plants are on high alert for disruptions, and the government is considering restarting idled power facilities.

Coal is responsible for approximately 70% of India’s electrical output, and three-quarters of the fossil fuel is mined in the country.

Coal India, a state-owned company that produces the majority of the country’s supply, has declared a “war footing” to secure adequate supplies.

India has been impacted by recent monsoon rains, which flooded mines and hindered transportation, on top of an increase in demand as Asia’s third-largest economy recovers from a coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, coal buyers, notably power plants, saw their prices skyrocket.

Purchasing coal from another country is costly due to rising international pricing.

According to Pranav Master, director of infrastructure advice at credit ratings agency Crisil, “until supplies stabilize entirely, we are likely to see power disruptions in some places, while customers elsewhere may be asked to pay extra for power.”

“With the price of imported coal skyrocketing, plants using domestic coal have had to perform a lot of heavy lifting. The situation is likely to improve once the rains subside.”

With dwindling natural gas supplies and rising energy prices, European countries are also facing a power crisis.

Widespread power outages in China have forced the closure or partial closure of industries, disrupting output and worldwide supply networks.

Singh emphasized that India’s administration was working hard to avoid a crisis, stating that “there is nowhere we have not been able to give the quantity of power requested” so far.