India captain Virat Kohli is overjoyed after his team’s ‘late Independence Day’ victory over England.

Following an amazing 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday, which he dubbed a “day late” Independence celebration, India captain Virat Kohli promised there would be no let-up from his side.

Early on the last day, the match remained in doubt, but Kohli was able to declare India’s second innings on 298-8 thanks to a ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out), both of whom made their highest Test scores.

England were left chasing a 272-run total, but they collapsed to 120 all out after Mohammed Siraj took 4-32 and fellow paceman Bumrah 3-33.

The victory, which gave Kohli’s team a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, came just a day after India’s Independence Day on August 15, and the tourists were greeted with loud applause at Lord’s.

Kohli explained, “We fed off that enthusiasm.”

“It’s an Independence Day celebration a day late. It’s the nicest feeling we can give Indians in the United States and in India.

“We have three matches left, and we will be just as intense,” said Kohli, who is aiming for India’s fourth Test series victory in England, following victories in 1971, 1986, and 2007.

“I feel really pleased of the whole team,” Kohli said after India’s third victory in 19 Tests at the ‘home of cricket.’ In the first three days, the pitch didn’t offer much.

“It was crucial how we played this morning with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Burmah at the crease.

“We were confident that we could bowl them out in 60 overs, and the bowlers were fantastic.”

Joe Root, England’s captain, struck 180 not out in the first innings – his fifth Test century of the year – and then top-scored with 33 on Monday before succumbing to the third ball after tea.

In the absence of yet another huge contribution from Root, an England team that was without all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, as well as injured quicks Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, offered only minimal opposition.

India, on the other hand, overcame a slew of injuries and the absence of star batsman Virat Kohli due to paternity leave this year to win a Test series in Australia.

England has now gone seven Tests without a win, including a season-ending defeat in India.

After his pacemen bowled too many times on Monday, Root chastised himself, perhaps harshly, for England’s lack of tactical discipline with the ball. Brief News from Washington Newsday.