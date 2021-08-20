India approves the use of a second locally manufactured Covid-19 shot in an emergency.

India approved the emergency use of a second domestic Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, making it the first in the country to be allowed for children over the age of 12.

ZyCoV-D, manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical business Zydus Cadila, has been approved by India’s Department of Biotechnology as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously designed DNA-based vaccination for Covid-19.”

The approval of ZyCoV-D, which can be administered with a needle-free injector, coincides with an increase in vaccination rates across the country in recent weeks.

The biotechnology department, which cooperated with Zydus Cadila, stated in a statement that “this three-dose vaccine… when administered creates the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and stimulates an immune response.”

“The plasmid DNA platform’s plug-and-play technology can simply be updated to deal with alterations in the virus, such as those that are now occurring,” it added.

After Moderna, Oxford-Covishield, AstraZeneca’s Covaxin – produced by Indian business Bharat Biotech, Russia’s Sputnik V, and Johnson and Johnson, ZyCov-D is the sixth vaccine to be licensed by New Delhi.

In India, about 574 million vaccinations have been given so far.

Earlier this week, the government set a new daily record by delivering more than 9.2 million vaccine shots in the country’s mass vaccination program, which began in mid-January.

By the end of December, India wants to have vaccinated its entire eligible population. However, with just approximately 10% of the population – or 127 million people – receiving both doses of a two-shot vaccine, some health experts believe the country will need to increase its domestic vaccine production.

Due to logistical problems, Indian vaccinations are the easiest to transport and utilize across the country, as they do not require special storage facilities.

In April and May, the nation’s 1.3 billion inhabitants were rocked by a large rise in coronavirus cases that strained the health-care system.

In India, at least 433,589 people have died and more than 32 million people have been infected with Covid-19.