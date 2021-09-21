Increased Virus Protection After a Second Booster Dose Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

When provided in a second dosage, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) booster shot gives even better protection against COVID-19, according to the company.

When given two months after the initial dosage, the shot has a 94 percent efficiency against COVID-19, according to the pharmaceutical, and elevates antibody levels by four to six times when compared to a single dose of the vaccine.

As a booster shot, J&J reported the vaccine’s safety “remained constant and was well-tolerated.” According to the manufacturer, side effects were similar to those found with the single-dose COVID vaccine.

The booster dose appeared to offer stronger protection against the virus six months after the initial shot, with antibodies produced twelvefold higher four weeks after the second treatment, independent of the recipient’s age, according to the business.

In a statement, Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development at Johnson & Johnson, said, “Our substantial real-world data and Phase 3 studies demonstrate that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination provides strong and long-lasting protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations.”

“Moreover, the results of our Phase 3 experiment demonstrate protection against COVID-19-related death. Our single-shot vaccine induces powerful immunological responses as well as long-term immune memory. When the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination is given as a booster, the level of protection against COVID-19 is increased even more.”

Johnson & Johnson said it had given the data on its booster injection to the FDA and will to send it to the World Health Organization and National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups around the world as needed.

“We now have evidence that a booster shot enhances COVID-19 protection and is predicted to considerably extend protection duration,” said Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson.

Over 14.8 million Americans have gotten the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The good news about Johnson & Johnson’s booster injection comes only days after Pfizer obtained approval for its booster shot for those 65 and up on Friday. Individuals who are immunocompromised can receive booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer.

Johnson & Johnson’s stock was trading at $164.91 in premarket hours on Tuesday, up $1.10 or 0.67 percent.