In yet another athletics disaster, USA stars fail to earn stripes.

On Thursday, the United States’ lackluster athletics campaign took another hit, with favorite Grant Holloway losing in the 110m hurdles and their men’s 4x100m relay team failing to qualify for the final.

In the shot put, the Americans were given some relief with a 1-2, with Ryan Crouser successfully defending his championship and world champion Joe Kovac capturing silver, like he did in Rio in 2016.

The men’s triple jump, on the other hand, was a letdown.

Will Claye, who had been favored to win a gold medal after finishing second twice in the Olympic finals behind Christian Taylor, but was unable to compete in Tokyo due to injury, finished fourth.

Instead, gold went to Pedro Pichardo, a Cuban-born Portuguese athlete who demonstrated Claye how to turn minor medals into gold after winning two world silvers while representing Cuba.

The United States came with high hopes of dominating track and field, but they have only won four trophies so far, missing out on the 100 and 200m sprint titles.

Their women’s 100 and 200m sextet only won a bronze – Gabby Thomas in the 200m – while the men’s 100 and 200m sextet managed two silvers and a bronze.

Holloway was wary of having led till the penultimate hurdle before being passed by Hansle Parchment of Jamaica.

Holloway pondered on how an Olympic final differs from a world championship final – which he won in Doha in 2019.

Holloway explained, “I simply think the jitters and the large environment got the best of me a little bit.”

“But I’m young (he’s 23), and I’ve run a lot of races, so I’ll take it with a grain of salt and keep pushing forward,” he says.

“This was not the result I had hoped for, but it allows me to call myself an Olympic medalist.”

Only the relay quartet’s Fred Kerley, who won silver in the 100m individual event, will be able to leave Tokyo as an Olympic medalist.

Trayvon Bromell, Kerley, Ronnie Baker, and Cravon Gillespie of the United States finished sixth in 38.10 seconds, a performance that US sprint legend Carl Lewis dubbed a “complete humiliation.”

Despite the United States’ history of disqualifications, Thursday was the first time an American 4x100m relay team failed to qualify for the Olympic final from a completed heat.

Kerley’s evaluation of their performance was blunt.

He explained, “We just didn’t get the job done today.”

“I’m not making any excuses.”

