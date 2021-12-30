In year-end trading, US stocks follow Europe’s lead higher.

As the Omicron form of Covid-19 dominating mood, US stock markets opened higher on Thursday, following European indices higher.

On Wednesday, the world’s largest economy saw its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that a “tsunami” of illnesses may bring health systems to their knees, as an AFP count revealed for the first time that the world had surpassed one million cases recorded in 24 hours.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both rose early Thursday on a more stable Wall Street, albeit the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped.

Investors have clung to statistics indicating a lower likelihood of Omicron-related hospitalization, as well as the fact that trade volumes are unusually low between Christmas and New Year’s.

“Even though the transmissibility is strong, the markets continue to focus on indicators that the Omicron version may be relatively less severe,” Charles Schwab analysts noted before of the opening bell.

Traders were also encouraged by last week’s US unemployment claims report, which came in lower than predicted.

Asia’s main indices had previously finished neutral, but Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner on its Hong Kong debut, with a 23 percent increase in its share price.

Despite the global coronavirus outbreak fueled by Omicron, aviation giant Emirates expects revenue to rise next year.

Tokyo ended the year with a weaker close on Thursday, the last trading day of 2021, but the Nikkei index surged about 5% for the year, reaching its biggest annual close since the 1989 boom.

In other Asian markets, Evergrande, the troubled Chinese property developer, fell 10% after a report that the company had missed two more offshore payments.

In Europe, a record number of companies debuted on the Euronext index in 2021, as the pan-European exchange profited from Brexit and welcomed Milan into the club.

This year, Euronext said 212 firms were freshly listed, with a total market capitalization of 123 billion euros ($139 billion), but it did not say how many were delisted.

This year’s additions to the index are the exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Paris, and Milan.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4 percent at 36,617.73 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.1 percent at 7,424.65.

DAX is up 0.2 percent at 15,884.86 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.2 percent at 7,178.22.

At 4,302.40, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.4 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 28,791.71. (close)

