In year-end trading, European stocks are up.

In subdued end-of-year trading on Thursday, European stock indexes climbed marginally as the Omicron version dominated mood.

Asia’s main indices finished neutral, but Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a huge winner on its Hong Kong debut, with a 23 percent increase in its share price.

As the United States achieved its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases and the World Health Organization warned that a “tsunami” of infections would push health systems to the edge of collapse, Wall Street remained stable Wednesday.

However, investors have clung to statistics demonstrating a lower risk of Omicron-related hospitalization, as well as the fact that trade volumes are extremely low between Christmas and New Year.

“Despite global increases in Covid cases, the markets are reflecting the new reality that Covid is here to stay,” said Kevin Philip, managing director of Bel Air Investment Advisors.

Despite the global coronavirus outbreak fueled by Omicron, aviation giant Emirates expects revenue to rise next year.

Tokyo ended the year with a weaker close on Thursday, the last trading day of 2021, but the Nikkei index surged about 5% for the year, reaching its biggest annual close since the 1989 boom.

In other Asian markets, Evergrande, the troubled Chinese property developer, fell 10% after a report that the company had missed two more offshore payments.

In Europe, a record number of companies debuted on the Euronext index in 2021, as the pan-European exchange benefited from Brexit and welcomed Milan into the club.

This year, Euronext said 212 firms were freshly listed, with a total market capitalization of 123 billion euros ($139 billion), but it did not say how many were delisted.

This year’s additions to the index are the exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Paris, and Milan.

FTSE 100: Up 0.1 percent to 7,427.19 points in London.

DAX is up 0.1 percent at 15,869.80 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.3 percent to 7,185.24.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,303.61, up 0.4 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 28,791.71. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.1 percent to 23,112.01. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,619.19, up 0.6 percent (close)

S&P 500: 0.1 percent up at 4,793.06 in New York (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1318, down from $1.1347.

The pound/dollar exchange rate is now 1.3481, down from $1.3499.

Euro/pound: 83.94 pence, down from 84.06 pence.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $78.76 a barrel, down 0.6 percent.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $78.76 a barrel, down 0.6 percent.

DOWN 0.6 percent on the West Texas Intermediate.