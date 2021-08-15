In WWII, Poland retaliated against Israel, claiming a legal dispute.

Israel has accused Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of anti-Semitism over a new law that limits claims on properties confiscated in the wake of World War II.

Israel’s decision to recall its charge d’affaires to Warsaw, Morawiecki said, was “baseless and irresponsible,” accusing the Israeli government of prioritizing “party interests.”

He wrote on Facebook, “No one who knows the truth about the Holocaust and Poland’s agony during World War II can tolerate this style of conducting politics.”

Israel’s move, Morawiecki claimed, would “fuel hate towards Poland and Poles,” adding that the children of Poland’s ambassador to Israel were being returned to Poland.

“If the Israeli government continues to target Poland in this manner, it will have a significant detrimental impact on our bilateral and international relations,” he warned.

“The detrimental impact on our ties began the minute Poland chose to begin implementing laws intended at hurting the Holocaust remembrance and the Jewish people,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated.

“The days of Poles harming Jews without consequence are long gone,” he added, adding that Israel had “no intention of turning a blind eye to the anti-democratic Polish government’s disgraceful conduct.”

The rule limits judicial challenges to property confiscations to 30 years, with many of them involving Poland’s once-thriving Jewish community.

The legislation will prevent thousands of claims because the confiscations occurred largely quickly after the war during the Communist era.

The government has stated that it will increase legal clarity in the real estate market, but critics argue that it is unjust to individuals who have legitimate claims, such as Holocaust survivors and their families.

On Saturday, Lapid termed it a “immoral, anti-Semitic bill,” adding that the incoming ambassador to Poland, who was supposed to leave for Warsaw on Sunday, “will remain in Israel for the time being.”

The law was also condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who called it “shameful” and claimed it demonstrated “disgraceful disrespect for the Holocaust’s remembrance.”

In a statement, he stated, “This is a terrible measure to which Israel cannot stay oblivious.”

The foreign ministry will urge that the Polish envoy to Israel, who is presently on vacation, “spend his vacation in his country,” according to Lapid.

“He should utilize his free time to explain to Poles what the Holocaust means to Israelis,” Lapid said.

During World War II, six million Poles were slaughtered, half of them were Jews.

During World War II, six million Poles were slaughtered, half of them were Jews.

Following the war, Communist authorities nationalized a large number of previously private properties.