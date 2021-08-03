In Ukraine, a Belarusian dissident was discovered hanged.

Police announced on Tuesday that a missing Belarusian activist had been found hanging in a park in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and that a murder investigation had been launched.

Vitaly Shishov, 26, was the director of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, an NGO that assisted his Belarusian compatriots fleeing repression.

Since enormous protests erupted after last year’s elections, which the West deemed rigged, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on any form of opposition.

Many Belarusians have fled to Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, which are all close neighbors.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who went missing in Kiev yesterday, was found hanging in one of Kiev’s parks, not far from his home,” police said in a statement.

Police said they had initiated a murder investigation and will follow up on all leads, including the possibility of a “murder camouflaged as a suicide.”

The Belarusian House in Ukraine has accused the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating Shishov’s murder.

“There is no question that this is a Chekist operation to assassinate a Belarusian who posed a genuine threat to the regime,” the NGO stated in a statement, referring to security agency personnel.

On Monday morning, the activist went jogging in Kiev but did not return and could not be reached on his cellphone.

Shishov helped create the Belarusian House in Ukraine after joining anti-government protests in Belarus in the autumn of 2020.

Shishov had been active in everything from assisting fellow nationals in settling in Ukraine to arranging anti-regime protests, according to the NGO.

The group also stated that it had been warned several times about probable “provocations,” such as kidnapping and liquidation.

Shishov’s friends claim he was followed by “strangers” while running recently, according to Viasna, a human rights organization.

Belarusian authorities have used force to suppress historic anti-Lukashenko demonstrations and have been attempting to suppress lingering dissent by imprisoning university students and shutting down independent media outlets.

Shishov died just days after Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya alleged she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and faced forced repatriation after criticizing her athletics federation.

The sprinter, who was given a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday, expressed concern that she would be imprisoned if she returned to her homeland.

Arseny Zdanevich, her husband, told AFP on Monday that he had escaped Belarus for Ukraine and hoped to join his wife “in the near future.”

In May, Lukashenko aroused international outcry when he dispatched a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair flight. Brief News from Washington Newsday.