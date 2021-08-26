In Tokyo, the world’s youngest paralympian swims for change.

On the second day of competition, the youngest Paralympian in Tokyo stepped to the water on Thursday, hoping to change preconceptions about disability. Powerlifting and equestrian sports were also held.

Organizers said another two competitors in the Paralympic Village tested positive for the virus, highlighting the pandemic’s continued dangers, but claimed the Games will be secure.

After an action-packed opening day that saw nine world records smashed – six in track cycling and three in swimming – Australia leads the medal table with six golds.

China has won the most gold medals at every Paralympic Games since Athens 2004, but with 28 top medals up for grabs on Thursday, a lot might change.

Husnah Kukundakwe, a 14-year-old Ugandan swimmer, competed in the 100m breaststroke in the SB8 category on Thursday morning, becoming the Games’ youngest paralympian.

Kukundakwe, who was born without her right forearm and with a disability in her left hand, did not make the final, but she said she felt like she could “touch the clouds” after setting a personal best time.

She hopes to improve Ugandan perceptions about persons with disabilities by giving “these kids a chance.”

She is only a few months older than fellow adolescent swimmer Miyuki Yamada, who won silver in the 100m backstroke S2 on Wednesday, becoming Japan’s youngest ever Paralympic medallist and the host country’s first medal at the Games.

To reduce infection risks, competitions are held primarily without spectators, and 15 further positive tests linked to the Paralympics were verified on Thursday, increasing the total number of positive tests linked to the games to 184.

On Wednesday, roughly 1,000 youngsters were among the few in the stands, taking part in a program that has sparked controversy in Japan due to safety concerns.

On Thursday, organizers defended the plan, claiming that social distancing and countermeasures were in place.

“A thousand kids came yesterday, enjoyed what they saw, and maybe now they will have a totally different perception of disability, which will assist Japanese society in the long run,” said Craig Spence, spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee.

The majority of the cases at the Games are among Japanese workers and contractors, who are dealing with a record Covid-19 outbreak, but two athletes from other countries were staying in the Paralympic Village on Thursday.

The organizers did not say which teams the two were a part of or if they were linked to any other positive tests.

In the Paralympic Village, 13 instances have been discovered. Brief News from Washington Newsday.