In Tokyo, the defense is seeking an acquittal for Ghosn’s aide Kelly.

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly’s defense counsel urged his acquittal on Wednesday in Tokyo, where the US citizen is facing charges of financial malfeasance.

Kelly, a former adviser to ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, is facing a two-year prison sentence, according to Japanese authorities.

Kelly, 65, is the sole individual facing charges that Nissan attempted to conceal planned payments to car mogul Ghosn, who skipped bail and fled Japan in December 2019 hiding in an audio equipment box.

In closing remarks for the defense, Yoichi Kitamura told the Tokyo District Court, “Greg Kelly is not guilty.”

“The evidence confirmed what we said during the defense opening argument.”

Prosecutors, Kitamura said, had failed to prove Kelly was involved in a “conspiracy” to under-report Ghosn’s income over a number of years.

Prosecutors believe Kelly promised his former boss 9.1 billion yen ($80 million at current values) when he retired.

In 2018, Kelly and Ghosn, a fugitive from Lebanon, were detained in Tokyo, sending shockwaves through the business world.

They have both maintained their innocence, claiming that no formal agreement on post-retirement remuneration was reached, and hence no disclosure was required by law.

Nissan, which is on trial as a company alongside Kelly, has pleaded guilty and begged the judge for leniency on Wednesday, ahead of the March verdict.

Prosecutors have proposed a fine of 200 million yen on Nissan, but the company’s lawyers claim that the alleged misconduct “was carried out to enrich Ghosn as an individual” rather than Nissan.

It comes after Rahm Emanuel, the future US ambassador to Japan, announced last week that Kelly’s case would be given top priority.

“An embassy ambassador’s number one job is to guarantee the safety of a US citizen on foreign soil,” Emanuel told the Senate.

“You have my word that this isn’t just another item on your to-do list. As a former US congressman who understands what it means to have a constituent at heart, I’m going to approach this topic from that perspective.”