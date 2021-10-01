In Tigray, the UN reports “unprecedented” malnutrition.

In a study released hours after the government stirred anger by removing senior UN personnel, the UN warned of “unprecedented” malnutrition among pregnant and breastfeeding women in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region.

The newest situation assessment from the UN’s humanitarian coordination office, released late Thursday, also mentioned “alarming” malnutrition among youngsters, as fears of mass hunger rise nearly 11 months after the violence in northern Ethiopia erupted.

“Around 79 percent of the more than 15,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women examined throughout the reporting period were diagnosed with acute malnutrition,” according to the report.

The rate of moderate malnutrition among children under the age of five is “also beyond the global emergency threshold of 15%, at over 18%, while cases of severe malnutrition are 2.4 percent, much above the worrying 2 percent level,” according to the report.

Ethiopia stated on Thursday that it would dismiss seven senior UN personnel for “interfering” in its affairs, including the local heads of UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office.

The move has been described as “shocking” by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and officials said an emergency UN Security Council meeting will be called behind closed doors on Friday to debate the situation.

Officials from the United Nations were given 72 hours to evacuate the country.

According to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti accused the officials of illicit acts and said their expulsion should serve as a lesson to others.

“Some overseas organizations that were licensed to provide health-related services have been found wreaking havoc on the community’s health,” Dina was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched troops to Tigray in November to depose the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), citing TPLF attacks on army camps as justification.

Fighting continued for months until Tigrayan rebels retook Mekele, the regional capital, in June, and government forces withdrew largely from the region.

The TPLF has conducted offensives in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions since then.

Tigray receives only around 10% of the aid it requires, and the UN warned in July that 400,000 people in the region had “passed the starvation threshold.”

According to a UN situation assessment released on Thursday, 79 relief vehicles arrived in Tigray from Afar during the week ending Tuesday.

"With this, the total number of humanitarian vehicles that have entered has increased.