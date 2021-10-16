In Tiananmen Square Sculpture Row, a global law firm has ceased to represent HKU.

According to the Washington Post, a leading worldwide legal firm will no longer represent the University of Hong Kong in its bid to have a Tiananmen Square memorial removed from its campus after coming under fire in the United States for assisting China in purging opposition.

Mayer Brown is the latest multinational corporation to come under fire for its operations in China, which contradict its more progressive public remarks in the West.

The Danish artist Jens Galschiot’s eight-metre (26-foot) high “Pillar of Shame” sculpture has sat on HKU’s campus since 1997, the year the city was returned to China.

It recalls democracy protestors slain by Chinese troops surrounding Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, with 50 agonized faces and mutilated bodies placed on top of one another.

“Mayer Brown will no longer be representing its long-term client in this case. We don’t have anything else to say “According to the Washington Post, the corporation said in a statement on Friday.

The Chicago-based business has worked on civil rights problems in the US, but has come under fire from civil rights groups and US lawmakers for assisting HKU in its bid to have the lone Tiananmen Square memorial on Chinese territory removed.

Senator Lindsey Graham told the Substack newsletter Common Sense, “It’s far worse, American legal firms are doing the Communist Party’s bidding to remove the memory of the brave, young Chinese students who gave their lives for freedom in Tiananmen Square.”

Senator Ted Cruz slammed Mayer Brown, stating “American corporations should be ashamed to be complicit” in the dismantling of the sculpture.

Galschiot responded to the law firm’s decision by saying it would be “almost impossible” for Western law firms to represent and assist Chinese and Hong Kong authorities in suppressing freedom of expression “without suffering severe damage to their name and image.”

The incident was prompted by a letter from Mayer Brown on behalf of HKU ordering the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance to remove the statue by Wednesday. The Hong Kong Alliance used to organize the city’s yearly Tiananmen commemoration vigils.

Since the deadline passed, HKU has taken no action, and Galschiot said he had requested a hearing with the university to discuss the statue’s destiny.

Hong Kong used to be the only area in China where mass commemorations of the Tiananmen Square deaths were tolerated.

However, following massive and often violent democracy rallies two years ago, the city is being reshaped in China’s own authoritarian image.

Hundreds of opponents have been imprisoned or have emigrated to other countries. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.