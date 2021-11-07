In the’sham’ Nicaragua election, Ortega is a shoe-in.

Nicaraguans head to the polls on Sunday for presidential elections that the international community has labeled a “sham,” with all credible contenders to long-time leader Daniel Ortega imprisoned or exiled.

The US labeled Nicaragua as a “cautionary tale” with a regime “bent to cling on to power at any cost” as Ortega, 75, prepared to seek a fourth consecutive term — his fifth overall.

“It will be evident that these elections have no legitimacy, that they are a fraud,” US State Department Central American Affairs Director Patrick Ventrell said on Thursday.

“We’re headed into a situation where there’s a dictatorship, and we’ll have to deal with it.”

Ortega is set to serve another five-year term with his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, 70, just over three years after enormous protests against his leadership and a violent crackdown that lost more than 300 lives.

Seven persons who had a legitimate shot at the presidency are among the 39 opposition politicians jailed by the government since June.

Ortega, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), is pitted against five opponents, all of whom are branded as regime stooges.

The poll in Central America’s poorest country will be held without the presence of international observers, and most foreign journalists will be barred from entering the country.

In August, the director of Nicaragua’s last opposition newspaper, La Prensa, was sentenced to prison, and Facebook revealed this week that it had shut down a government-run troll farm spewing anti-opposition propaganda.

Fear and apathy are at odds among Nicaragua’s 4.3 million eligible voters amid the repression. In this 6.5 million-strong country, voting is optional.

“There is no one for whom to vote. Daniel (Ortega) had it all figured out “At her home in Masaya, 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Managua, a 46-year-old woman told AFP.

She requested anonymity. “One is unable to communicate. You’re going to prison, “she stated

After the rebel overthrow of US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 as a fiery Marxist.

After regaining power in 2007, he has won three reelections, becoming increasingly autocratic and abolishing presidential term limits.

In a recent Cid-Gallup poll, two-thirds of respondents stated they would have voted for an opposition candidate on Sunday.

Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, the only person to defeat Ortega in an election, was the favorite.

Chamorro, on the other hand, is under house arrest and has been for six months.