In these ‘difficult times,’ Huawei’s revenue continues to plummet.

According to numbers announced Friday, Huawei’s second-quarter revenue dropped 38%, owing to a drop in smartphone sales due to US sanctions and the sale of its bargain brand Honor.

After the government of previous President Donald Trump expressed concerns that Huawei could be used for spying, the business has become the focus of a heated trade and technology rivalry between the United States and China.

The US has offered no proof of eavesdropping, but it has prevented Huawei from obtaining critical technologies such as microchips and has blocked it from using Google’s Android operating system.

Huawei’s entire revenues for the first half of the year were 320.4 billion yuan ($49.6 billion), down 29 percent year on year, according to the Shenzhen-based company.

Its net profit margin was 9.8%, somewhat higher than the same time the previous year.

Huawei’s consumer products sector, which includes smartphones, generated 135.7 billion yuan in first-half sales, down 47 percent from a year ago.

The reduction, according to a company spokeswoman, is due in part to the loss of Honor, which Huawei sold late last year to enable it keep access to components and survive.

Huawei has been obliged to quickly pivot into other business lines, including enterprise computing, intelligent vehicle technologies, and software, as a result of its misfortunes.

“Our goal is to survive,” said rotating chairman Eric Xu in an accompanying statement.

“These have been difficult times, and all of our staff have shown incredible determination and resilience in the face of adversity,” he said.

Huawei, along with Apple and Samsung, is the world’s largest supplier of telecoms network equipment and was previously a top-three smartphone manufacturer.

According to industry trackers, however, it has dropped significantly in the smartphone rankings as a result of the US pressure.

On national security grounds, its networking equipment has also been banned or delayed in a number of Western countries.

In the first half of 2021, revenue for that part of the firm was 136.9 billion, down 14.2 percent from the previous year.

Huawei has no intentions for layoffs or stock sales, according to a company representative.

Another source of concern for the company is the issue of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei, who is now challenging extradition to the United States in Canada.

Meng is accused of defrauding HSBC by intentionally disclosing the bank’s ties to a subsidiary that sold telecoms equipment to Iran, placing the firm in jeopardy of breaking US sanctions against Tehran.

China imprisoned two Canadians on espionage accusations just days after Meng's detention, which was viewed by Ottawa.