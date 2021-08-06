In their most recent offensive, the Taliban have taken control of the first provincial capital.

A top official acknowledged Friday that the Taliban have taken control of their first provincial capital since commencing an offensive to coincide with the departure of international forces, dealing a psychological blow to a government urgently defending a string of cities against the insurgents.

“The Taliban have taken control of Zaranj, the provincial seat of Nimroz,” deputy governor Roh Gul Khairzad told AFP.

She said the city, which is located in southwest Afghanistan near the Iranian border, fell “without a fight,” and social media videos showed rebels wandering the streets, cheered on by locals.

The videos’ authenticity could not be verified right away.

Zaranj’s fall coincides with the Taliban’s claim of responsibility for the assassination of the head of the Afghan government’s media information department.

Insurgents have threatened to target senior administration personnel in retribution for escalated air strikes just days before.

Another violent day of violence followed the death of Dawa Khan Menapal, one of the government’s main spokesmen, as the war continues to flow into Kabul.

The news from southwest Afghanistan comes as the United Nations Security Council gathers in New York to discuss the crisis.

In the case of Menapal’s death, interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai remarked, “Unfortunately, the barbaric terrorists have performed a heinous crime once again and martyred a loyal Afghan.”

Menapal was well-known in Kabul’s close-knit media community for mocking the Taliban on social media, even jokingly at times.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the death, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informing the media that “he was assassinated in a particular mujahideen attack.”

The assassination comes after insurgents threatened further assaults on Afghan government officials on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt the day before in a bomb-and-gun attack.

The Afghan and US armies have increased air raids against terrorists in a number of towns, and the Taliban have claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s Kabul raid.

Since May, when foreign forces began the final step of a departure that is expected to be completed later this month, fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has escalated.

The Taliban have already taken control of significant swaths of the country and are now posing a threat to government forces in a number of provincial capitals.

Air strikes and commando operations continue to attack Taliban locations, with the defence ministry boasting on Friday that it had killed more than 400 insurgents in the previous 24 hours.

Independent verification is nearly impossible because both sides regularly overstate battlefield casualty estimates.

However, even as. Brief News from Washington Newsday.