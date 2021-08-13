In the wake of the Scarlet Johansson lawsuit, Disney CEO Bob Chapek defends the company’s release strategy.

In the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney, CEO Bob Chapek has expressed support for the company’s movie distribution business.

During an earnings call with investors and analysts, Chapek repeatedly underlined the company’s controversial rollout strategy’s flexibility, according to Deadline.

With this strategy, Disney+ Premier Access users will be able to watch some movies on the same day they are released in theaters.

According to Deadline, Chapek stated, “We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls.”

“Certainly when we planned we didn’t foresee the resurrection of COVID,” he added, without mentioning Johansson or “Black Widow.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chapek explained that he and former CEO Bob Iger, who now serves as chairman of the board at Disney, decided on the dual release plan for several of this year’s films, justifying that it was “the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience.”

He also stated that distribution decisions are decided on a “film-by-film basis,” and that they will “exploit all opportunities moving forward.”

Later, Chapek revealed that Disney has “entered into hundreds of talent arrangements,” all of which have “by and large” gone smoothly.

“Just like we’ve done many times before, we’ve found ways to fairly recompense our talent so that everyone is satisfied no matter what,” he concluded.

Chapek’s comments come two weeks after Johansson filed a lawsuit against the production company, alleging that it had breached her contract by simultaneously distributing “Black Widow” on Disney+ and in theaters, impacting her expected earnings.

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thus boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so,” the 36-year-old actress’ attorney, John Berlinski, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“However, in pursuit of this short-sighted plan, neglecting the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films breaches their rights, and we look forward to establishing this in court,” the statement read. “This will undoubtedly not be the last time that Hollywood stars stand up to Disney and make it obvious that, no matter what the firm claims, it is legally bound to follow its contracts.”