In the wake of the Pegasus scandal, Amnesty International has called for a moratorium on surveillance technology.

Amnesty International has called for a moratorium on the sale and use of surveillance technology after allegations that governments used phone spyware given by an Israeli corporation to spy on journalists, activists, and heads of state.

The NGO warned of “the disastrous impact of the inadequately regulated spyware sector on human rights globally” in a statement released on Friday.

After a list of approximately 50,000 prospective monitoring targets was leaked to rights groups, the NSO Group’s Pegasus software – capable of turning on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvesting its data – is at the center of a storm.

The list was compiled by Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories, a French media NGO, in collaboration with a number of media outlets, including the Washington Post, the Guardian, and Le Monde.

The phone number and phone number of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on the list of accused targets, had to be changed.

“Not only does it expose the risk and suffering to those who have been unlawfully targeted, but it also has profoundly destabilizing effects for global human rights and the security of the digital environment as a whole,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

NSO, an Israeli conglomerate, is “simply one company.”

“This is a dangerous sector that has functioned on the brink of legality for far too long,” she said.

“Right now, we need more regulation of the cyber surveillance sector, accountability for human rights violations and abuses, and more scrutiny of this opaque industry.”

Amnesty International has urged for an urgent halt to all surveillance technology exports, sales, transfers, and uses “until a human rights-compliant regulatory framework is in place.”

“The fact that world and other political leaders may have found themselves in the crosshairs of spyware technology should serve as a long overdue wake-up call for them and states throughout the world to stand up and control this industry,” Callamard added.

At least 180 journalists, 600 lawmakers, 85 human rights activists, and 65 business figures are among the suspected targets.

NSO claims that its software is only for combatting terrorism and other crimes, and that it exports to 45 countries with Israeli government approval.