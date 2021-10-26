In the wake of the hacking scandal, the US State Department establishes a Cyber Bureau and an Envoy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Monday that the State Department will create a new bureau and envoy to handle cyber policy, as part of a reorganization in the wake of increased hacker threats.

A evaluation revealed the need for structural adjustments on “how the State Department should respond to 21st-century problems,” according to Blinken’s message to staff.

He announced intentions to form a Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy with a new special envoy for essential and emerging technology, subject to congressional approval.

“Within the interagency and overseas, this structure will give us with stronger leadership and accountability to push the diplomatic agenda,” Blinken wrote.

In a speech Wednesday at the Foreign Service Institute, the State Department’s training center in suburban Washington, he indicated he will disclose further specifics.

The envoy will focus on “three essential areas: international cyberspace security, international digital policy, and digital freedom,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The digital drive comes amid growing worry that the US must prepare for long-term conflict and disruption in the cyber realm.

A Russian hacking organization responsible for last year’s major SolarWinds intrusions has launched a new offensive against US and European targets, according to Microsoft.

The alleged strike comes despite President Joe Biden’s warnings during his June summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.