In the wake of the economy’s reopening, AMC exceeds revenue expectations.

As the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reported second-quarter revenue of $444 million, exceeding projections of $382.25 million.

Due to the epidemic, the movie theater chain’s sales increased dramatically over the same period in 2020, when it only pulled in $19 million.

“AMC’s pandemic adventure is far from over, and we are far from out of the woods,” CEO Adam Aaron stated. “However, while there are no promises about what the future holds in an infection-affected world, one may imagine a pleasant Holywood ending to this story.”

As of June, AMC’s 593 theaters were all open, with the majority of its overseas theaters operating.

Meanwhile, AMC’s subscription revenue in the United States increased by 14% to $427 million. AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel are among the company’s television networks, as well as niche streaming services.

AMC isn’t taking a victory lap, according to Aaron, but it “can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

If domestic box office revenue reaches $5.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, AMC intends to be profitable.

The business just purchased two theaters in the Los Angeles area.

Despite the threat of the Delta version, the movie theater sector has been optimistic. The Hollywood Reporter stated on Monday that theater owners will not oppose forcing moviegoers to provide proof of immunization.