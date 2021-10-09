In the wake of the backlash over the ruling, Poland defends its EU membership.

Poland’s government insisted on Friday that it intended to stay in the European Union, despite mounting criticism of a court verdict that some say could lead to “Polexit.”

Poland must “fully and totally” implement EU legislation, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, while France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the verdict a “assault against the EU.”

The supremacy of EU law over Polish law was called into question by Poland’s Constitutional Court on Thursday, which declared numerous EU treaties “incompatible” with the country’s constitution.

It also advised EU institutions not to “go outside the limits of their competences” by meddling with Poland’s judiciary reforms, which have been a key source of friction with Brussels.

Right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on the other hand, described Poland’s and other Central European countries’ 2004 EU membership as “one of the glories of the recent decades.”

“Poland’s place in the European family of countries is and will be,” he said on Facebook after former EU chairman and current opposition leader Donald Tusk called for a large march in Warsaw on Sunday “to preserve a European Poland.”

On Thursday, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders issued a strong warning, stating that the EU would use “all the means” at its disposal to preserve the primacy of EU law.

The EU had warned before the verdict that the case may have “consequences” for tens of billions of euros in epidemic recovery funding and low-interest loans for Poland that have still to be approved by Brussels.

On Friday, Beaune told French television station BFM-TV that the verdict was “extremely serious” and that there was a “danger of a de-facto withdrawal” of Poland from the EU.

“If a nation decides politically to join the EU, it must ensure that the established rules are fully and totally enforced,” Maas told the Funke media group.

Poland’s administration, according to Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, is “playing with fire” and “at some time there could be a breach, not just legally but also politically.”

Poles are largely pro-EU, with over 80% supporting participation in the group that has provided their country with billions of euros in subsidies, allowing it to accelerate its development.

However, since the right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party took control, ties have become increasingly strained.

Following a succession of judgements by the EU’s top court, Morawiecki has urged the Constitutional Court to rule on the precedence of EU or Polish law. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.