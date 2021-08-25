In the wake of reports of pressure, the FAA has opened a safety investigation on Boeing.

US aviation safety regulators will launch an investigation into Boeing’s practices after comments from government inspectors revealed that many of them are unable to express their concerns.

The findings echo the problems with Boeing’s 737 MAX planes, which were involved in two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that cost 346 lives and resulted in a 20-month grounding.

Following the disasters, Congress and the public slammed Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for their close cooperation during the airplane manufacturing process, which some saw as compromising safety supervision.

Safety inspectors are paid by Boeing but must report to the FAA under an arrangement known as Organization Designation Authorization (ODA).

According to the FAA’s August 19 letter to Boeing, which was obtained by AFP on Wednesday, “Boeing’s business culture appears to hinder members of the ODA unit from talking honestly with the FAA.”

The FAA claimed it found “35 percent of people raising issues and sharing experiences that show the atmosphere does not support the ODA unit’s independence” during an investigation of the capacity to openly communicate concerns without fear of consequences.

According to the records, some employees complained about involvement with their work and argued the structure created a conflict of interest, including incidences of “undue pressure” and Boeing executives “shopping” for a cooperating inspector.

The concerns “need an objective evaluation and additional fact-finding,” according to the letter. “To identify any outstanding issues, the FAA will undertake an anonymous, independent poll of all Boeing unit members.”

A request for comment from AFP was not immediately returned by Boeing.

The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story first, quoted an FAA spokesperson as saying the agency takes “these problems very seriously” and is striving to strengthen the inspectors’ independence.