In the wake of questions about links to the president’s assassins, Haiti’s prime minister names a new justice minister.

Late Wednesday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry named a new justice minister, a day after firing a prosecutor who had demanded his indictment in the inquiry into the killing of former President Jovenel Moise.

According to a special issue of the French newspaper Le Moniteur dated September 15, Liszt Quitel has been appointed interim minister of justice and public security. Since July 20, he had been the interior minister.

The appointment occurred as chaos reigned in Haiti, more than two months after the assassination of Haiti’s president in his own apartment by an armed commando team in the middle of the night.

The government commissioner in Port-au-Prince – the equivalent of a federal prosecutor – urged the investigating judge to indict the prime minister on Tuesday morning.

The prosecutor, Bed-Fort Claude, had written to the head of government the previous Friday, urging him to appear before the prosecution voluntarily to explain the contents of two phone calls he reportedly made with one of the key suspects in the assassination on the night of the attack.

Joseph Felix Badio, the former head of the justice ministry’s anti-corruption branch, was the suspect.

When Badio contacted Henry twice in the early hours of July 7, after the president was shot dead by gunmen, his phone was purportedly tracked to an area near Moise’s home.

The prime minister slammed the prosecutor’s approach on Saturday, calling it “diversionary methods.”

The prosecutor can no longer lawfully intervene in the case because the investigation into Moise’s assassination has been assigned to an examining magistrate. Henry fired Claude based on these grounds.

The removal of Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent on Wednesday came as the prime minister maintained his support from the international community, which has been deafeningly silent in the face of the country’s escalating political crisis.

At Henry’s official residence, diplomats from the so-called Core Group – which includes representatives from the UN, the European Union, the Organization of American States, as well as the embassies of Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, the United States, and Spain – met.

According to a press release issued Wednesday evening, “the Core Group (…) encourages the Prime Minister, political actors, and Haitian civil society to reach a consensual agreement allowing the establishment of an inclusive government and accelerating the return to normal functioning of democratic institutions through the holding of elections.”

