In the US state of Tennessee, at least 21 people have died as a result of flooding.

Local officials in the southern US state of Tennessee announced Sunday that at least 21 people have died and dozens more have gone missing as a result of devastating flooding.

Tennessee was pounded by historic storms and flooding on Saturday, with up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain falling.

Thousands of people were affected by severe power outages and washed-out rural roads, state highways, and bridges.

Police Chief Grant Gillespie revealed in a press conference aired by NewsChannel 5 Nashville that twenty people died in the community of Waverly in Humphreys County.

Humphreys County is located about 90 minutes west of Nashville, the country music capital of the world.

The other death, according to Gillespie, occurred in a remote region of the county.

Initially, 40 people were reported missing, but that figure had been reduced to half by late afternoon. “We’re hoping to get to the bottom of that list,” Gillespie added.

Waverly officials compared the extremely severe storm to a hurricane or tornado, and said the water rose so swiftly that some residents were unable to flee.

On Sunday, search and rescue activities continued, with employees moving from house to house looking for victims or individuals in need of aid.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety put a list of missing people’s names on its Facebook page and sought for the public’s help in finding them.

“We have several reported by first names alone, as well as several missing children,” the post stated, imploring people to notify authorities if anyone on the list has been found and is safe.

President Joe Biden began a news conference in Washington this afternoon by expressing his “deepest condolences” for the “sudden and devastating loss of life” in Tennessee.

Biden added, “I’ve instructed the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) administrator to talk with Tennessee Governor (Bill) Lee right soon” and offer whatever assistance required.

Two toddlers were among the fatalities, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. Davis had a friend who died in the floodwaters.

“They just got one of my greatest pals and brought him back. The sheriff stated, “He drowned in this.” “It’s going to be difficult, but we’re going to keep moving forward.”

According to Davis, a half-dozen youngsters were among the missing.

As the search for the missing persons continued, authorities enforced a midnight curfew.

Social media photos showed a row of homes nearly buried in brown floodwater, cars toppled over or heaped on top of one another, and roadways coated in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.