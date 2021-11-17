In the United States, Uber has reintroduced shared rides.

Uber, the ride-hailing company, has relaunched its ride-sharing service in the United States, according to a top executive, providing clients in Miami with a feature that was suspended last year because to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The UberX Share option, formerly known as Uber Pool, allows passengers to share trips with strangers for a lower price and includes anti-coronavirus protection.

Uber’s Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations, Andrew Macdonald, tweeted, “609 days later, shared rides are back in the US.”

Keeping Covid-19 in mind, drivers on the service can only transport two customers at a time, and everyone in the vehicle must wear face masks.

“We all have a part to play in keeping each other safe. That’s why, even if they’ve been vaccinated, riders and drivers must wear a mask “According to the company’s service requirements.

Customers in some places will be prompted to “snap a selfie to prove that they’re wearing a mask” while seeking a ride, according to local guidelines.

With the advent of the epidemic, Uber’s ride-hailing business stopped as customers and drivers kept off the roads, but demand has returned this year quicker than supply, driving up costs and waiting times for passengers.

Early this year, the company spent in promotions to get drivers back to the platform and alleviate the problem.

Uber has re-launched ride-sharing services in a number of locations around the world, including Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Kiev, and various Australian towns.