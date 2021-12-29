In the United States, the minimum wage lags behind companies raising wages.

Employees have fought for a $15 minimum wage for over a decade, and companies are finally paying attention.

While many states’ minimum wages are set to rise in 2022, businesses are moving faster to satisfy their employees’ needs. Hobby Lobby, for example, has stated that beginning January 1, 2022, their minimum wage will be raised to $18.50.

Costco has raised their hourly salary to $17, while Amazon and Target have raised theirs to $15. Chipotle raised their minimum wage to $15 per hour earlier this year. They are far from the first businesses in the United States to declare salary hikes.

According to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., a total of 26 U.S. states, or slightly more than half, have announced minimum wage increases, with 22 putting the increases into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Many of these raises fall far short of the $15 minimum wage demanded by workers.

“These minimum wage rises show movements toward securing a decent wage for workers across the country,” Deirdre Kennedy, a senior payroll analyst at Wolters Kluwer, said. “The change in presidential administration earlier this year and the current coronavirus outbreak have also helped.”

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. With a $15 minimum wage across the state, California presently boasts the highest minimum pay in the country. In the United States, however, the minimum wage varies by county. A $15 minimum wage is also in effect in New York City and other New York state counties such as Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk. The minimum wage in D.C. is $15.20.

Connecticut and Massachusetts intend to establish state minimum salaries of $15 by 2023, with New Jersey following in 2024, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large businesses), and Rhode Island following in 2025, and Florida and Maryland (for small companies) following in 2026.

Most states, on the other hand, have failed to implement the significant salary increases that employees need, with most state wage hikes anticipated for 2022 falling below $15. President Biden signed an executive order in April raising the federal minimum wage to $15 for new federal contractors, which will take effect on Jan. 30, 2022, but not for all contractors.

Companies are raising pay at a faster and more desirable rate than states or the federal government to encourage people return to work. Of course, larger retailers like Costco, Target, and Amazon have an easier time with this.