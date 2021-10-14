In the United States, more than 10,000 Deere employees are on strike.

After overwhelmingly rejecting a contract signed between the agricultural equipment firm and union leadership, more than 10,000 Deere & Company employees went on strike at 14 locations across the United States on Thursday.

Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement section, said, “Our workers at John Deere strike for the ability to make a decent wage, retire with dignity, and set fair work conditions.”

“We will continue to bargain until our members’ objectives are met.”

Deere stated on its website that it remained “committed” to achieving a new UAW deal.

“We are committed to a positive outcome for our employees, our communities, and everyone involved,” said Brad Morris, Deere’s vice president of labor relations.

“We will continue to work around the clock to understand our employees’ concerns and resolve this strike while keeping our operations running for the benefit of everyone we serve.”

Deere stated that it had no idea how long the strike will last.

On Sunday, the UAW stated that 90% of union members had rejected a tentative agreement reached with the corporation.

Workers have argued that the proposed compensation increases are insufficient, given the company’s $1.7 billion profit in the most recent quarter.

The walkout is the most recent in the United States, and it comes on the heels of a 1,400-strong strike at cereal giant Kellogg.

There are also the possibility of significant strikes at Kaiser Permanente in California and Oregon, as well as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, in Hollywood.