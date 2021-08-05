In the United States, Biden offers Hong Kongers a safe haven.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Hong Kong citizens in the United States who are concerned about their safety due to the political crackdown in their home country may be granted temporary asylum.

The move, according to Biden, recognizes the Chinese government’s “severe degradation” of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

The People’s Republic of China has weakened the enjoyment of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by unilaterally imposing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” he said in a statement.

Biden mentioned the “politically motivated arrests” of more than 100 opposition lawmakers, activists, and protestors on charges of secession, subversion, and terrorist acts under the national security law.

He claims that more than 10,000 people have been arrested in connection with anti-government demonstrations.

The new judgment extends “deferred enforced departure” (DED) to Hong Kong residents in the US, allowing them to stay for an additional 18 months even if their visas have expired.

It varies from the more formal immigration category of “temporary protected status” (TPS), which is granted to foreign nationals who are stranded in the US due to natural catastrophes or political unrest in their home country.

China and Hong Kong had no immediate reaction to Biden’s announcement.

On June 30, 2020, China enacted the national security law in Hong Kong, giving Beijing more control over the territory’s judiciary and criminalizing a variety of political activities.

Critics claim it is being used to undermine the city’s governance design of “one country, two systems,” which was formed when Britain returned the former colony to China in 1997.

The arrests of opposition politicians have curtailed free expression and put campaigners, including those living abroad, in dread of detention or other punishment.

Hong Kong authorities raided the offices of the outspoken pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily in June, shutting it down and arresting senior executives.

“Hong Kong’s promise of democracy has dimmed,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, citing the national security bill.

In a statement, he stated, “(China) has profoundly altered the bedrock of Hong Kong’s institutions and crushed Hong Kongers’ freedoms.”

Biden’s statement comes nearly three weeks after the US government issued a formal warning to American businesses about the “increasing hazards” of doing business in Asia’s financial center.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed the move on July 16 was intended to “groundlessly tarnish Hong Kong’s business climate,” and countered by imposing penalties on seven US persons and entities.

The Hong Kong Democratic Party is established in Washington, D.C. Brief News from Washington Newsday.