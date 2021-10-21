In the United States, Amazon is facing a new union organizing push.

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York are attempting to form a union, according to the organizing group, six months after a similar attempt failed in Alabama.

Workers hoping to form the first union at the e-commerce behemoth in the US will file with US officials on Monday in the hopes of holding an election.

The organizing group, Amazon Labor Union (ALU), stated that the firm is opposing the attempt.

“Amazon has wasted no time crushing unions since the campaign began,” the ALU said in a statement.

“From signage in the bathrooms and breaks to the same union-busting firms and consultants being sent in to go around the workplace and split the workers, we have faced the same techniques utilized in Bessemer, Alabama.”

Former employee Christian Smalls is leading the organizing effort, having sued Amazon for his layoff and the outbreak of pandemic conditions at the plant in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

“Higher salaries, job stability, safer working conditions, greater paid time off, better medical leave options, longer breaks, and more,” according to the ALU.

Amazon did not respond to the organizers’ allegations, but it did state that it was opposed to unionization attempts in general.

“We don’t believe unions are the right option for our employees,” the corporation stated in a statement, claiming that “continuous improvement is tougher to execute swiftly and nimbly with unions in the middle.”

After a botched attempt at an Alabama warehouse in August, a US labor commissioner recommended that the results be invalidated, paving the way for a new election.

The union claims that Amazon’s intervention compromised efforts to organize the first union at a US-based Amazon plant, and the hearing officer’s suggestion is a vital step toward potentially overturning the April poll.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the US labor watchdog, would have to accept the idea before it could go into force.

The results, which showed a large majority of workers opposing the move, culminated a grueling months-long campaign that ignited strong debate over Amazon’s employment conditions in the United States, where the company employs over 800,000 people.