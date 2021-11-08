In the United States, a Ukrainian has been charged with the Kaseya ransomware attack.

Officials announced Monday that a 22-year-old Ukrainian apprehended in Poland has been indicted in the US as part of a global campaign against ransomware attacks, which includes the high-profile July hack of IT software company Kaseya.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who was arrested in Poland on October 8, was the most well-known of numerous people arrested by US and European officials on Monday.

The hacking organization REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, and the ransomware group GandCrab were both related to the arrests.

The four-year operation, known as “Quicksand” or “GoldDust,” was carried out by 19 law enforcement organizations in 17 nations, according to Interpol.

“They are suspected of infecting tens of thousands of computers with ransomware and demanding more than 200 million Euros ($230,000) in ransom,” the statement stated.

The US Justice Department revealed Vasinskyi’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, as well as the seizure of $6.1 million in monies from suspected ransom payments made to Russian national Yevgyeniy Polyanin.

Polyanin, 28, is accused of launching REvil/Sodinokibi ransomware attacks in August 2019 against businesses and government agencies in Texas.

According to the FBI, Polyanin, who was accused in Texas for conspiracy to commit fraud, is thought to be in Russia, likely in Barnaul.

In addition to Vasinskyi, two people were arrested in Romania, one in Kuwait, and three in South Korea, according to Europol.

The US is seeking Vasinskyi’s extradition from Poland, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Cybercrime is a severe concern to our country,” Garland told reporters. “It threatens our personal safety, the health of our economy, and our national security.”

“Today’s message is simple. The United States and its allies will do everything possible to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of ransomware attacks, as well as to recover the monies taken from their victims.” Ransomware is a lucrative form of digital hostage-taking in which hackers encrypt victims’ files and then demand money in exchange for access to be restored.

Vasinskyi and Polyanin, according to the US accusations, used the REvil/Sodinokibi ransomware to encrypt data on the computers of victims.

Vasinskyi is suspected of being behind the ransomware attack on Kaseya in July, a company that provides network and infrastructure services to thousands of small businesses all over the world.

The malicious REvil/Sodinokibi code encrypts data on the computers of many Kaseya software users.

Victims were instructed to pay a virtual currency ransom. They were given an if they paid the ransom. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.