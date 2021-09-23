In the UK town of London, delivery robots take the stress out of shopping.

It’s known for its roundabouts and concrete cow statues. The English town of Milton Keynes, however, suddenly has a new claim to fame: a swarm of shopping delivery robots.

As they roam the suburban streets 80 kilometers (49 miles) north of London, the six-wheeled automatic cars, which were inaugurated three years ago, scarcely attract a second notice.

Numbers have risen to 200 in Milton Keynes and Northampton, which launched the service in 2020, with ambitions to expand to 500 in five other locations throughout the UK.

The squat white machines, according to the robots’ operators, came into their own last year when Britain was shut down due to a coronavirus outbreak.

“During the epidemic, everyone was in desperate need of contactless delivery,” Andrew Curtis, the head of Starship Technologies’ UK operations, told AFP.

The US corporation has doubled its delivery in the United Kingdom and currently delivers 1,000 deliveries per day.

“Demand hasn’t slowed,” Curtis said, adding that once stay-at-home limits were eased, customers were more eager to give the device a try.

The company has struck a new arrangement with long-time partner the Co-op Group’s grocery chain to provide 300 more robots and triple deliveries by the end of the year.

A dozen robots stand ready and waiting in front of one of the retailer’s Milton Keynes stores, which was the first to utilize the delivery machines in 2018.

They resemble a line of empty bumper cars, with their antennas topped with an orange flag to help visibility.

An employee emerges from the shop and deposits the latest order — a little bag containing raspberries, yoghurt, and a bouquet of flowers – inside one of the robots.

The droid jumps out onto the pavement with its lid locked. It turns and travels ahead to cross the road before coming to a halt and abruptly reversing to allow a car to pass.

The robots, which were first designed in 2014 by the two inventors of Skype and are equipped with cameras, sensors, and a loud warning if needed, are 99 percent self-contained.

However, if they become stuck, an operator can intervene.

The robot navigates the tangle of sidewalks that snake through Milton Keynes’ red brick houses once it is launched.

It can reach speeds of up to six kilometres (nearly four miles) per hour when the path is clear, which is a little faster than a respectable walking pace.

Customers receive deliveries in less than an hour.

The use of robots, according to the Co-op, is environmentally friendly. Brief News from Washington Newsday.